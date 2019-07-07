|
Lake Kellogg, Jr.
Rev. Lake Kellogg, Jr., was born , May 10, 1927, in Hughes, Arkansas, made his way home to the Lord on, July 2, 2019. He later met his wife to be, Ida Mae, and married April 4,1950. He devoted 35 working years to Pepsi Cola. In the 1970's, Rev. Kellogg answered his call to the Lord and was ordained.
He is survived by a sister, Ollie Mae; goddaughter, Dorothy "Dot" (Curtis) Jones; nieces, Reosa (Oliver) Harris Diane Gundoydu; great nephew, Oliver "Lil" Terrill Harris, III; great niece, Ashley Nicole Harris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM, preceded by a 10:00 AM Wake, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Pastor J.L.Spears officiating.
Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019