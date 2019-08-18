|
|
LaMonte "Monte" L. Warner
LaMonte "Monte" L. Warner, 82, of Holland, OH, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital.
He was born April 1, 1937 in Paulding, OH to Leo and Marjorie (Bordner) Warner. Monte was a graduate of Defiance High School. He married his sweetheart Virginia Pessefall and together they raised two children. He worked for over 50 years in the Road Construction Industry where he became widely known in this industry and was past President of the Ohio Contractors Association and was presently employed with the Gerkin Company of Napoleon, OH, since 2000. Monte enjoyed working around in his yard but was passionate about playing golf whenever he could with many of his friends the past 25 years. Monte was a member of several golf clubs in the area and Ridge Wood Lakes in FL. He and Virginia enjoyed being snowbirds for many years in Winter Haven, FL.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Virginia M. Warner; children, Angela and Mitchell (Connie) Warner; grandson Michael, step grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Mohr; Angie (Chad) Patterson; step great grandchildren, Dylan, Brandon, Logan, Ava, Emma, Jace, Ella, sister, Sue (Bob) Weible of Oakwood, OH and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Monclova Rd. Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Rd., Monclova, OH 43542, Monday August 19, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before.
Inurnment will be private at a later date. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider Great Lakes Christian College, Lansing, MI 48917 or Monclova Rd. Christian Academy, 7819 Monclova RD., Monclova, OH 43542.
Online condolences may be offered to Monte's family at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019