Lana Kaye (Frey) Perry, beloved teacher, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. Lana was born on July 1, 1949 in Sidney, OH to Edwin and Marjorie (Carpenter) Frey. She received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and master's degree from the University of Toledo, both in Special Education, and taught in Sylvania City Schools for over 30 years. On August 19, 1972, she married John Perry of Toledo, OH, and they raised one daughter, Jill.



Lana was an amazing teacher and had a unique ability to bring out the best in any student and inspire and entertain her fellow teachers. During her career, she taught Special Education at Sylvania Burnham High School, Whiteford Elementary School, Sylvan Elementary School, and Hillview Elementary School, as well as Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language, and was honored with a Sylvania Schools Educator of the Year award. Since her retirement in 2007, she has continued to volunteer as a reading tutor. Everyone who knew Lana enjoyed her dry wit, her empathy and friendliness, and her sense of fun. Lana loved reading, playing golf, casino gambling, and watching sports. She remained a faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Tigers, no matter how long she had to wait for a win. She was there for anyone who needed a laugh or a helping hand, and she truly was the friend that everyone wishes they had.



Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marjorie; her husband, John; and her dog, Murray. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Jason) Perry and grandson, Alex; her sisters, Lynn Holland and Sara Barhorst; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and her dog, Millie.



No funeral service will be held, but her family and friends will host a celebration of her life in the spring of 2019. Lana's family would like to thank her wonderful friends for their support through her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lana's name to the Sylvania Academic Excellence Foundation (4747 N Holland Sylvania Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560).



