1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Lana K. Perry, who taught for more than 30 years in several Sylvania schools and advocated for her students' needs, died Thursday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was 69.



She died two weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer, daughter Jill Perry said.



Mrs. Perry taught special education at the former Burnham High School, Whiteford Elementary School, and Hill View Elementary School. She also taught adult education and English as a second language.



"My mom, first and foremost, was a teacher," her daughter said. "She loved kids, she loved teaching, and she was amazing at it."



Ms. Perry said her mother was humble and didn't like to bring attention to her accomplishments. She recalled when her mother was named educator of the year for Sylvania Schools in the late 1980s or early '90s.



"She didn't want to accept the award," Ms. Perry recalled, because her mother was not fond of public speaking. However, realizing the impression that the award would leave on her students- who were often overlooked because of their varying abilities - she accepted the award and delivered a speech.



"She could develop a rapport with any kid," Ms. Perry said. "She was a resource for students who weren't getting the additional help that they needed from teachers around them."



Following her retirement in 2007, Mrs. Perry continued to influence students as a volunteer reading tutor.



Ms. Perry said her mother was outgoing and loved reading, playing golf, casino gambling, and watching sports.



"She was very, very funny. She really enjoyed life and loved to entertain," her daughter said. "She even kept the staff at the hospital entertained while she was really sick."



A lover of local sports, Mrs. Perry was surprised with the opportunity to throw the first pitch for the Mud Hens as a parting gift from the staff at Hill View Elementary.



Born July 1, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, to Marjorie and Edwin Frey, Mrs. Perry received a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and a master's degree from the University of Toledo.



On August 19, 1972, she married John Perry, who was also teacher for Sylvania City School District.



Surviving is her daughter, Jill Perry; sisters Lynn Holland and Sara Barhorst; and one grandson.



No funeral services are scheduled, but family and friends will hold a celebration of life this spring. The family suggests tributes to the Sylvania Academic Excellence Foundation, 4747 North Holland Sylvania Rd.



This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at: [email protected] or 419-724-6368. Published in The Blade on Feb. 18, 2019