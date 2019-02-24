Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1948 - 2019
Lane C. Kellar Obituary
Lane C. Kellar

Lane C. Kellar, 70, passed away February 22, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born April 21, 1948 to Freeman and Purdia Kellar in Hinton, WV. Lane honorably served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Job Setter at GM Powertrain for 38 years until his retirement.

Lane is survived by his son, Lane (Amy) Kellar II; daughters, Casey (Kory) Petiniot, Nichole (Alan) Groll; 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and the last of 21 children, sister, Cherry Vern "Sis" (Ronald) Harris. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Artie in 2017.

Friends are invited to visit from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Monday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will be held 11:00am Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelton Park Church of God, 9702 Douglas Road, Temperance, MI 48182. Condolences for Lane's family may be expressed online at www.ansberg-west.com

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
