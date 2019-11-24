|
|
Langston C. Bannister
The Reverend Doctor Langston Clinton Bannister, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, teacher, pastor, colleague, neighbor and friend passed from this earthly life on Friday, November 22, 2019. Langston was born on December 8, 1933, in Wake Forest, Virginia, to Frank Bannister, Sr. and Revella Harrison Bannister. Langston began his lifelong education in a one room schoolhouse. He pursued intellectual excellence as he completed degree programs at Tuskegee University, and next serving his country in the U.S. Air Force. A Master's degree from San Francisco State University and a Doctorate from the University of Massachusetts followed. Langston served students of The University of Toledo as a professor for 30 years and was instrumental in the expansion of the Education Sociology Department. It was during this time that Langston spent a year with his family on sabbatical in Oslo, Norway working in an International Management Program for Educational Change. He also conducted workshops in Indonesia. While at UT he served as Senior Pastor of Third Baptist Church for 18 years. In retirement, Langston completed a three year Spiritual Formation program which enhanced his work as a mentor, lecturer and community leader. Langston was particularly sought out by pastors as a mentor. He was passionate about helping others, and was observant in knowing who was in need of assistance. He shared his gifts and his love generously, welcoming many young people into his own sphere to help them reach their goals and use their talents. He inspired his own family to seek higher levels of achievement through education.
Langston was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank and sister, Dorothy Bannister Brown.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; daughters, Angela Bannister, Carla (Nate) Bond, Michelle (Sean) Williams; son, Alan (Patekka) Bannister; grandchildren, Kai and Nate Bond, Sean, Jr., Ian, and Seth, and Cranston Bannister.
Friends may join the family for visitation on Monday, November 25th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel at 572 Nebraska Avenue. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, November 26th, at 11:00 am at Warren AME Church, 915 Collingwood Boulevard, Rev. Otis Gordon Jr. pastor, and the family will receive guests at 10:00 am, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019