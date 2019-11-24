|
|
(News story) The Rev. Langston C. Bannister, whose calling to ministry while a University of Toledo professor of education led to service as a pastor, died Friday in Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania Township. He was 85.
He'd been in declining health and had dementia, his son, Alan Bannister, said.
Pastor Bannister, who began at UT in 1971, had attended First Church of God and then Warren AME Church, where the late Pastor Lyman Liggins was a mentor. Pastor Bannister was a marathoner and as he ran, "he had a feeling in his heart and spirit that the Lord was calling him to the ministry," his son said.
He took classes at Winebrenner Seminary in Findlay for several years before he was ordained.
After several months as interim pastor at Third Baptist Church, he was installed as pastor in 1986. He remained for 18 years, departing as senior pastor. He prepared his weekly sermons with rigor. He made hospital visits and met with the deacon board.
And he continued his duties at UT.
"The faith of the Christian church makes demands on our lives," Pastor Bannister told Blade religion editor Lee Z. Steele in 1987.
His son said: "The compassion he had for the congregation was key."
He served several years, until 2014, as pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church.
"He had a very diverse background," said Bishop Robert Culp of First Church of God. "He was able to work in all settings, a delightful man to have as a fellow minister.
"His background gave him immense knowledge and consciousness of things historically, racially, right down the line," Bishop Culp said. "He was able to address almost any topic, because of his life experience."
Pastor Talmadge Thomas was new to Toledo and City of Zion Mount Zion Church when Pastor Bannister introduced himself in 1999.
"He took me under his wing and taught me everything he could teach me, and then some," Pastor Thomas said. "He was a father figure to me, a mentor. There isn't anything you couldn't learn by being in his presence."
For several years in retirement, Pastor Bannister took part in a nondenominational group that held spiritual formation retreats at the Sisters of Notre Dame in Whitehouse.
Educational sociology was his focus at UT, from which he retired in 2002. "Education in a diverse society," was among the courses he taught.
For would-be teachers, he believed "the experience of being in the classroom was the biggest thing," said his son, the City of Toledo's commissioner of community engagement. "I've heard from several students that he was a compassionate mentor.
"He was always pushing education, and any of his mentees would tell you, he pushed me to go back for my master's or go to seminary or go to law school," his son said.
In 1980-81, he spent an educational sabbatical in Oslo with his family, including his four young children, who learned Norwegian. He was affiliated with an international educational agency and visited Indonesia for six weeks.
He was born Dec. 8, 1933, in Wake Forest, Va., to Revella and Frank Bannister. He went to a one-room schoolhouse, after which he attended what is now Tuskegee University and received a bachelor's degree. He was a personnel officer in the Air Force, stationed in Alaska.
He received a master's degree from San Francisco State University and a doctorate at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
He was a member of Church of the New Covenant in Toledo.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Bannister, whom he married in January, 1960; daughters Angela Bannister, Carla Bond, and Michelle Williams; son, Alan Bannister, and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Warren AME Church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 24, 2019