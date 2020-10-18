Larry A. Brown
1934 - 2020
Larry Allen Brown, age 86, died October 9, 2020 at the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. On October 9, 1934 he was born in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur Brown and Barbara Weller. On June 16, 1962, he married Jane Holcomb at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth, Ohio.
Survivors that will cherish his memory include his daughters, Jennifer (Craig) Robertson, Beth (Eric) Martin; grandchildren, Brooke, Kyle and Ryan Robertson; as well as, many nieces and nephews, extended family, close friends and special loved one, Darlene Roeder.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; parents;and brothers, Art, Don (Florence) and Jack.
Larry worked at Owens Illinois before following his passion of being a teaching golf professional, running Par 3 Golf Course with his family, City of Toledo Golf Courses, and his own driving range. He was a golf instructor for 40 years.
He attended Methodist Church regularly throughout his life, most recently with his daughters at First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Larry was a stand out athlete, winning numerous awards and honors at Burnham High School in Sylvania, Ohio. He excelled at golf, football and basketball, earning a football scholarship to Adrian College where he attended for 2 years, then graduated from Heidelberg College with a business degree.
Larry was a life long golfer, starting as a caddie at the age of 12 at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. He golfed regularly well into his 80's and loved being out on the golf course.
He also enjoyed dancing and bowling, with his most beloved time being spent with his family. He attended his grandchildren's events and took great pride in their accomplishments.
He made a difference to many, with his kindness and caring. We will so miss his sense of humor and his easy ability to keep everybody laughing.
We would like to thank everyone at the Wood County Hospital ICU and Bridge Hospice for their exceptional compassion and support.
Burial will be private at the Ottawa Hills Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio, with a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at toledocremation.com
.
Love you Dad.