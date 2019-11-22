Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel
3655 King Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel
3655 King Rd.
Toledo, OH
Larry A. Gunn, age 65, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by loving family.

Larry is survived by his son, Corey Gunn; sisters, Cheryl (Bryan) Friess and Patti Gunn-Halter.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Funeral Services beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Larry's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -