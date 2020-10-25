1/1
Larry A. Johnson
1957 - 2020
Larry A. Johnson, 63, of Bradner, and formerly of Woodville, OH, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, OH. He was born on April 11, 1957 in Toledo, OH to Luther and Alma (Malone) Johnson. He worked as a Fabricator, making radiators for Modine Manufacturing in Pemberville for 30 plus years. A real gearhead, Larry enjoyed working on big-block motors, and it was his 1970 Corvette that was his pride and joy. He also enjoyed going to flea-markets, fishing with his buddies and spending time with his dogs.

Larry is survived by his children, Jasmine (Mark Humphrey) Johnson of Fremont, Travis Johnson of Bradner and Chad Johnson of Fremont. Sisters, Marilyn and Gloria, and his k-9 pals, German shepherds, Lyca and Maya. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Janey.

Larry will be laid to rest in a Graveside Service, to be announced at a later date, at Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. The family request that memorials take the form of contributions to: The family, c/o of Jasmine Johnson. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo, do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
