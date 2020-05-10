Larry A. Matzinger



Larry A Matzinger, 80, of Toledo passed away on February 21, 2020 in St Petersburg, Florida. Larry was born on October 30, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Vera P. Matzinger. He went through Walter's Funeral Home and is laid to rest at Toledo Memorial.





