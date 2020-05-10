Larry A. Matzinger
1939 - 2020
Larry A. Matzinger

Larry A Matzinger, 80, of Toledo passed away on February 21, 2020 in St Petersburg, Florida. Larry was born on October 30, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Vera P. Matzinger. He went through Walter's Funeral Home and is laid to rest at Toledo Memorial.


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Dear Vera and Family: May God welcome Larry home and bless those left behind. Larry was a cool guy and I enjoyed cashing my check every Friday at his bank in South Toledo. Larry and I graduated from Libbey H.S in 1957 class. Larry RIP. John Kolodzaike
john kolodzaike
Classmate
