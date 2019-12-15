|
Larry A. Pierce
Larry A. Pierce, 67, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on December 13, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 20, 1952 to Ralph and Mary (Hanthorne) Pierce. Larry graduated from Lake High School in 1971 and worked as a carpenter for 40 years, before retiring in 2015. He was also a member of the Bonsai Tree Club.
Larry is survived by his sons, Larry Pierce and Michael Pierce; grandchildren, Hannah, Blake and Mei; and brother Ray (Deborah) Pierce. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Nancy Reynolds.
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Private burial will take place at Lake Township Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019