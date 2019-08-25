|
Larry A. Scholl
Larry A. Scholl, 69, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Arbors at Oregon. He was born in Sylvania, Ohio to Jack and Nancy (Stoiber) Scholl on January 12, 1950. He grew up in Temperance, Michigan. He loved classic cars and especially loved taking his '69 Chevy Malibu to car shows. He enjoyed working on cars and helping others work on their cars. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Larry was always there to help anyone with anything they needed help with and was the person that we all called and depended on for assistance.
Left to cherish is memory is his wife, Kathy A. Scholl; son, Christopher (Adrienne) Scholl; daughter, Dawn (Chris) Kelly; step children, Wanda (Jeff) Lamb, Kirk (Lisa) Gilson and Ashley Smith; his honorary daughter, Jill Laskey. Brothers, Bruce (Linda), Kim (Kathy), Steve, Brian (Jacqui), Kent (Brenda); sisters, Sue (Bob) Futey, Lori (Greg) Scheuer. Grandchildren, Christie Weidner, Andrew Gilson, Jameson Carlisle, Michael Carlisle, Lexie Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Dylan Gilson, Dakota Gilson, Dean Gilson; great grandchildren, Aubree, Ally, Olivia, Alexander and Benjamin. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donn Arthur Scholl and grandson, Errick Lamb.
Visitation will be held, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 12 pm – 7 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, 440 South Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio with a memorial service at 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the family towards final arrangements and his extended stay at Arbors at Oregon.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019