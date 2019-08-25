Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Scholl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Scholl


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry A. Scholl Obituary
Larry A. Scholl

Larry A. Scholl, 69, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Arbors at Oregon. He was born in Sylvania, Ohio to Jack and Nancy (Stoiber) Scholl on January 12, 1950. He grew up in Temperance, Michigan. He loved classic cars and especially loved taking his '69 Chevy Malibu to car shows. He enjoyed working on cars and helping others work on their cars. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Larry was always there to help anyone with anything they needed help with and was the person that we all called and depended on for assistance.

Left to cherish is memory is his wife, Kathy A. Scholl; son, Christopher (Adrienne) Scholl; daughter, Dawn (Chris) Kelly; step children, Wanda (Jeff) Lamb, Kirk (Lisa) Gilson and Ashley Smith; his honorary daughter, Jill Laskey. Brothers, Bruce (Linda), Kim (Kathy), Steve, Brian (Jacqui), Kent (Brenda); sisters, Sue (Bob) Futey, Lori (Greg) Scheuer. Grandchildren, Christie Weidner, Andrew Gilson, Jameson Carlisle, Michael Carlisle, Lexie Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Dylan Gilson, Dakota Gilson, Dean Gilson; great grandchildren, Aubree, Ally, Olivia, Alexander and Benjamin. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donn Arthur Scholl and grandson, Errick Lamb.

Visitation will be held, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 12 pm – 7 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, 440 South Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio with a memorial service at 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the family towards final arrangements and his extended stay at Arbors at Oregon.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now