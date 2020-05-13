Larry A. Turk
1936 - 2020
Larry A. Turk

Larry A. Turk, 83, of Berkey, OH, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born on November 9, 1936 to Leland and Helen (Rochowiak) Turk in Temperance, MI. Larry married Juanita Lochbihler on August 28, 1958 and together they raised 2 children.

Larry worked for (Libbey Owens Ford) Pilkington, at various jobs from glass worker to foreman for 44 years retiring in June 1999. Juanita and Larry enjoyed traveling throughout the United States visiting all 50 states. He liked woodworking but truly loved working in his yard that he treated as his pride and joy.

Larry is survived by his wife, Juanita; children, David and Debra (Joseph) Hoffman; grandchildren, Lauren (Eric) Bruland, Aaron (Felicia) Turk, Mackenzie Hoffman and Cameron Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Grace, Wyatte, Camden and Henley; and sister, Marlene (Richard) Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Cross.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Reeb Funeral Home. Due to the current situation, the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. will be private. Burial service will be at 2:30 p.m. at The Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Heart Association. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
MAY
13
Burial
02:30 PM
The Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
MAY
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
1 entry
May 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
