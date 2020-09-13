Larry D. Burton



Larry D. Burton, age 67 entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2020 peacefully at home. A native of Toledo, he was the son of Samuel and Esther P. Burton. Larry dedicated his life to Christ at a young age, as a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Larry attended Jesup W. Scott HS and began employment at Wonder Bread for several years. He then served in the U.S. Reserves from 1973-75. Larry was a member of the Laborer's International Union, Local 500. He was employed at Rudolph Libbe Inc. for 16 years until his disability retirement in 2003. Larry became a member at The City of Zion, in 2001 and served on the Deacon's & Usher's Ministry.



He was preceded in death by both parents, a niece, and his loving and devoted wife, Elaine Burton of 46 years. He leaves to cherish his memories, 3 dear daughters, Samantha Nance, Keisha Taylor, and LeAnna Burton; 4 grandchildren, Terrell Jr. and TaKyra Nance, Javen and Dallas Taylor, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 3 nephews, and 3 nieces. Special acknowledgment to Mac Treadwell, and a host of extended family and friends.



The celebration of life will be held, Wednesday, September 16, 2020; Viewing at 12:00 p.m., Virtual Homegoing Service at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to The House of Day Funeral Service.





