Larry D. Johnson



Larry Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Toledo, OH. He was born on September 23, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, to the union of Robert and Dorothy Johnson. He was a graduate of the Chicago Public School system and also attended Loop Community College.



He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. His humor and personality was always upbeat and uplifting. He loved interacting with people and accepted everyone unconditionally.



Left to mourn and cherish his memory are, Layne Morris and Stephanie Morris (Uncle and aunt); son, Lawrence (Jamie) Brock, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Mom, Dorothy Gaines; brothers, Craig and Ray Gaines of Chicago; Sister, Joanne Greene of Anchorage, Alaska; 4 grandchildren; 3 uncles; 3 aunts; family relatives, Willis Gaines, Dr. Monica Young and Mike Jones.



Generous appreciation to the caregivers at the Toledo Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation facility; Tina, Tela, Jackie, Greg and numerous other beloved ones there, who showed Larry much kindness and love and accepted him into their family. He loved all of his dear friends, brothers and sisters. The family thanks you for your kindness.



Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019