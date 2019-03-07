Larry D. Larnhart



Larry D. Larnhart, age 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was born on August 12, 1937 at home on Camden St. in East Toledo, Ohio to Harold W. and Edna M. (Baker) Larnhart. Larry graduated from Lake High School in May of 1955. In June of 1955 he started his bricklayer apprenticeship as a member of Bricklayer Local #3. Other than an 18 month period he has been a member of Local #3 until his passing. For 27 years from 1970 – 1997 Larry was a Bricklayer Superintendent for A.C. Leadbetter and Son. He also worked in many different countries as well. Larry was an avid reader and enjoyed the time spent with his family and grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Cathy L. Larnhart. Larry is survived by his son, Todd (Patty) Larnhart; daughter, Kelly (Jay Jr.) Whaley; step-daughter, Linda (Walton) James Chang, of San Francisco, CA; step-son, Curtice (Gertie) James, of Santa Cruz, CA; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Craig) Taylor; 2 nieces; 1 nephew and many dear friends.



There will be no visitation per Larry's wishes. Services will be Private for family at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Cherry Street Mission.



