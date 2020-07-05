Larry D. SmithLarry D. Smith, age 70, of Maumee, passed away June 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born October 19, 1949 in Ligget, KY to Estil and Earlene (Pack) Smith. Larry was employed with the Norfolk and Southern Railroad for more than 20+ years. He played the bass with the "Mods" in the late 60's and early 70's with his brother. Larry enjoyed going to church and played bass and sang for the church. He recorded in the Gaither Studio.Larry is survived by his wife, Deborah Smith; children, Kimberly (Les) Wasserman, Brandon Smith and Sean Smith; mother, Earline Smith; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jonelle (Larry) Blakenship. In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Smith.The family will receive guests Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.To leave a special message for Larry's family, please visit: