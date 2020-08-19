Larry D. Smith
Larry Smith, 75, of Walbridge, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July, 13, 1945, in Toledo, OH, to Joanne R. and Bernard J. Smith and he married Pam on April 22, 1995 in Toledo.
Larry was a Vietnam War Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army. After his service he loved touring the country on his Ducati motorcycle. He had a collection of pins from his rides, a favorite was the '76 Bicentennial. Larry became a semi-truck driver and loved working on cars. Larry later went to college to become a mechanic, where he met Pam and they graduated together. Once Larry achieved his goal of becoming a mechanic, he had more time at home with his family. He loved his grand boys, especially Jerimiah. Larry enjoyed cooking, watching drag racing and Nascar, and fishing with his grandsons.
Larry is survived by his step children, Raymond (Jenny) and Julie (Doug); mother-in-law, Nellie McGowan; grandchildren, Cody, Gage, Trey, Jerimiah, Dakota, Frankie, Elizabeth and Emily; siblings, Pam (Jim), David, Debbie, Terry (Diane), Perry (Linda), Suzanne (Julio), Russ (Donna) and Ross (Alaina); nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Sophie. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Danny Smith, Susan Hardy and Elva Bachli; father-in-law, David McGowan and his wife, Pam Smith.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-269-1111). Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, 6629 West Central Avenue Suite 1, Toledo, OH 43617 or The Wounded Warriors
