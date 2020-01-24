The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Larry Dale Zahn


1955 - 2020
Larry Dale Zahn Obituary
Larry Dale Zahn

Larry Dale Zahn, age 64, of Toledo, died January 20, 2020 at his home. He was born April 10, 1955 in Toledo to Sharon (Harmon) Zahn and the late Frederick Zahn. Larry graduated from Whitmer High School in 1973 and the University of Toledo in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in automotive engineering. Very detail-oriented and hard-working, his career took him all over the world, most notably India where he worked for Mahindra. He most recently was employed as a principal engineer with Crown Battery in Fremont. Larry was highly intelligent, witty and a fantastic conversationalist. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, discussing history and politics and spending time at the lake boating. Larry will also be remembered as a dutiful son and father.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Zahn-Davis; daughters, Sarah (Andrew) Dicks and Ashley (Andrew) Mulder; grandchildren, Avalynn and Preston; siblings, Jamie (Carol) Zahn, Sheryl (Tim) Bush, and Eric Zahn; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), Toledo, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020
