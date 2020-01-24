|
Larry Dale Zahn
Larry Dale Zahn, age 64, of Toledo, died January 20, 2020 at his home. He was born April 10, 1955 in Toledo to Sharon (Harmon) Zahn and the late Frederick Zahn. Larry graduated from Whitmer High School in 1973 and the University of Toledo in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in automotive engineering. Very detail-oriented and hard-working, his career took him all over the world, most notably India where he worked for Mahindra. He most recently was employed as a principal engineer with Crown Battery in Fremont. Larry was highly intelligent, witty and a fantastic conversationalist. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, discussing history and politics and spending time at the lake boating. Larry will also be remembered as a dutiful son and father.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Zahn-Davis; daughters, Sarah (Andrew) Dicks and Ashley (Andrew) Mulder; grandchildren, Avalynn and Preston; siblings, Jamie (Carol) Zahn, Sheryl (Tim) Bush, and Eric Zahn; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), Toledo, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020