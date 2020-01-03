|
Larry Daniel Walker
Larry Daniel Walker, age 92, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born to the late Terry Walker and Carolyn Barnes on November 3, 1927 in Miami, FL.
He grew up in Toledo and attended Waite High School before enlisting in the United States Navy where he served aboard the USS John R Craig as a torpedoman in the Pacific theater during WWII. After returning home, he met and married his sweetheart, Joan H Staup on November 5, 1949 by candlelight.
Larry was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 8. He worked on many area projects including the Davis-Bessie and Enrico Fermi nuclear power plants and the Monroe Power Plant. He loved football and was an avid fan of Whitmer HS and Ohio State. He also helped start a youth football league in the Washington Local School District area and coached for decades.
Larry led a very full and happy life, vacationing and camping with Joan and their five children throughout the US and Canada. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and volunteered as a Family History missionary, an Employment Specialist and at the LDS Temple in Houston, TX.
Larry is survived by his five children, Daniel Walker (Rolande), Terry Walker (Sheryl), Debra Bartlett (Scott), Lorry Walker, and Robbyn Riley (Paul). He is survived by sixteen grandchildren and thirty five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him over the last few years. A private viewing and memorial service will be held at Walker Funeral Home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, OH.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020