Larry Darnell Williams
1959 - 2020
Larry Darnell Williams

Larry Darnell Williams, 61 years old, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020. Born to Mary Alice Williams and Lewis Williams, April 19, 1959.

Also known as "Cadillac Larry" to most. Graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School class of 1979. He enjoyed playing pool, historic cars, music of all kinds and taking road trips. Everywhere Larry went he left everlasting memories. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Williams and sister, Alice Faye Gardner.

In all, he leaves to cherish his memories, father, Lewis Williams of Shelby, MS; sons, Lorenzo Fisher, Lamarr Williams; daughter, Larrica Carter; special friends, Bridget, Tracy and Gladys. Thanks to the Wells, Fishers, Carters, Hicks, Gardners and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial service, June 10, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Service, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Repast 5:00-8:00 p.m., Ottawa Park at Bancroft and Parksdie Blvd., near the ice skating rink.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
