Larry Donnell McCreary Jr.Larry Donnell McCreary Jr, 39 of Toledo, passed away after a brief illness in Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Born January 6, 1981 in Toledo, Ohio to Larry Donnell McCreary Sr. and Stephanie Ann Harris.Larry worked as a chef for the Black Rock Restaurant and the Durty Bird Restaurant.Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith Marie and Willie Roy Harris.Surviving Larry is parents, Larry Donnell McCreary Sr.; mother, Stephanie Ann Harris; grandmother, Maggie McCreary; daughters, Desiree, Dominique, Dana McCreary; sisters, Terazennia (Norman) Scales, Mallory McCreary, Jasmine McCreary, Aliyah Lee, Trisha Sherwood, also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry has been into music and wrestling since he was a young child. His music started out with him trying to beatbox then the corny raps. Now, his raps are legendary with his family and friends. He was passionate about his music, rapping and producing. Larry would encourage, help and roast you at the same time. He loved his children more than life itself. Being the only boy with four sisters he was our protector. Loved by so many because he was real genuine, and the life of the party.The family will receive friends at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. Friday August 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. where funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon.Friends will need to ware mask's and be diligent of social distancing.