Larry E. Meyers
Larry E. Meyers, age 80, of Millbury, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Heritage Village of Waterville. He was born January 7, 1939 in Millbury, Ohio to Norman and Mildred Meyers.
Larry retired from Chrysler after many years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing his guitar and enjoyed trains.
Larry is survived by his children, Doyle (Elma), Brian, Kevin, Melissa; 9 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Brenda; brothers, Dave, Jim; and sister Shirley.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville, Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019