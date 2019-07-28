|
|
Larry E. Sharp
Larry E. Sharp, age 82, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home with loving family by his side. He was born on March 9, 1937 to James and Thelma (Rose) Sharp in Knoxville, Tennessee. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Larry was employed with Chrysler for 44 years retiring in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to the Farmer's Market and sitting on the porch watching the world go by. Larry loved nothing more than spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Sharp; sons, William B. and Walter L. Sharp; great-granddaughter, Lydia L. Roberts; and brother, Bud Sharp. Larry is survived by his loving children, Larry (Donna) Sharp, Michael Sharp, Brenda (Ken) Snyder and Linda Yoder; daughters-in-law, Debbie and Sherry Sharp; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill (Ginny) Allen; and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life to honor Larry will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12 – 4:00 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church of Christ, 1301 Starr Ave., Toledo, OH 43605. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family or the of Northwest Ohio.
To leave a special message for Larry's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019