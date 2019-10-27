|
Larry E. Stevens
Larry Eugene Stevens, age 85, of Holland, Ohio, died Friday, October 18, 2019, peacefully in his home with his loving daughter and nurse by his side. Larry was born July 7, 1934, to Steve and Edith Stevens in Ashland, Ohio. On May 16, 1952, he married Donna (Yaske) Stevens and began a marriage spanning over 62 years until her death in 2014. Together they raised three children and lived in Ashland, Ohio, Anaheim, California, and Toledo, Ohio.
The ultimate Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan, he was a very loving and kind soul willing to help anyone in need. A fantastic crane operator, bowler, skeet shooter, fisherman, and golfer, Larry also loved to metal detect, tend to his vegetable garden, play the lottery and scratch-off tickets, play poker, drink beer and smoke cigars. Larry relished being around all types of kids. He never let a small child escape sight without waving, grinning, and ensuring their smile matched his. It wasn't uncommon for him to reach into his pockets to find an extra dollar bill or piece of rogue candy.
He was the last surviving sibling of 12 brothers and sisters. Left behind to mourn Larry's passing is his devoted son, Michael (Joy) Stevens; daughters, Diana (David) Hurley, and Sheri (Kevin) Warner. Also mourning his passing are his six grandchildren, Rhonda, Jenni, Nick, Justin, Neil, and Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Elisabeth, Eli, and Nora; brother in law Renny Crenshaw and several nieces and nephews.
An exceptional thanks to Heartland Hospice Care of Perrysburg for their outstanding care for the last five months of his life. We can't thank enough Angie Pauken, his nurse, and Angie Davis, his aid for the kind, loving, and excellent care they gave him. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice Care of Perrysburg on his behalf.
The family had a private graveside service on Oct, 25th 2019, in Ashland, Ohio, where he was laid to rest. We want to invite family and friends to his Life Celebration open house at the Great Northern Sportsmans Club, 6255 Pelton Ln, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, on December 26, 2019. Please come between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to celebrate, eat and toast his incredible 85 years on this earth. Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH assisted the family.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019