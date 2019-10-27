Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Great Northern Sportsmans Club
6255 Pelton Ln
Ottawa Lake, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Stevens


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Stevens Obituary
Larry E. Stevens

Larry Eugene Stevens, age 85, of Holland, Ohio, died Friday, October 18, 2019, peacefully in his home with his loving daughter and nurse by his side. Larry was born July 7, 1934, to Steve and Edith Stevens in Ashland, Ohio. On May 16, 1952, he married Donna (Yaske) Stevens and began a marriage spanning over 62 years until her death in 2014. Together they raised three children and lived in Ashland, Ohio, Anaheim, California, and Toledo, Ohio.

The ultimate Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan, he was a very loving and kind soul willing to help anyone in need. A fantastic crane operator, bowler, skeet shooter, fisherman, and golfer, Larry also loved to metal detect, tend to his vegetable garden, play the lottery and scratch-off tickets, play poker, drink beer and smoke cigars. Larry relished being around all types of kids. He never let a small child escape sight without waving, grinning, and ensuring their smile matched his. It wasn't uncommon for him to reach into his pockets to find an extra dollar bill or piece of rogue candy.

He was the last surviving sibling of 12 brothers and sisters. Left behind to mourn Larry's passing is his devoted son, Michael (Joy) Stevens; daughters, Diana (David) Hurley, and Sheri (Kevin) Warner. Also mourning his passing are his six grandchildren, Rhonda, Jenni, Nick, Justin, Neil, and Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Elisabeth, Eli, and Nora; brother in law Renny Crenshaw and several nieces and nephews.

An exceptional thanks to Heartland Hospice Care of Perrysburg for their outstanding care for the last five months of his life. We can't thank enough Angie Pauken, his nurse, and Angie Davis, his aid for the kind, loving, and excellent care they gave him. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice Care of Perrysburg on his behalf.

The family had a private graveside service on Oct, 25th 2019, in Ashland, Ohio, where he was laid to rest. We want to invite family and friends to his Life Celebration open house at the Great Northern Sportsmans Club, 6255 Pelton Ln, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, on December 26, 2019. Please come between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to celebrate, eat and toast his incredible 85 years on this earth. Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH assisted the family.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now