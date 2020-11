Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry E. Woolley



Larry E. Woolley, age 81, found peace on November 17, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Dale Saundra (Gibson) of 57 years and 3 sons, Stephen, Adelbert, and Christopher (Anna); grandchildren, Chase, Chad (Kathrin), Zakary, Ian, Bobby, Levi and Hayden; great granddaughters, Violette and Zeppelyn. Larry donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical College.



There will be no services at this time.





