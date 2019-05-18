Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Larry G. Campbell Obituary
Larry G. Campbell

Larry G. Campbell 75 of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 7, 1944 to Willis and Geraldine Campbell. He retired from GM after 30 years. Larry was an avid landscaper and nature lover and one of favorite hobbies was spending time on his radio with his fellow CB'ers.

He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughters Robina (Jeff) Grunden and Rhonda (Dale) Schroeder; grandchildren, Heather and Hannah Grunden and Shelby and Denise Schroeder as well as nieces Robin and Wendy and sister-in-law Cathy Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Wayne Anderson, and sister Annette Cwiklak.

Family and friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday May 19th from 4:00 pm. until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 pm. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 18 to May 19, 2019
