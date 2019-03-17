|
Larry G. Hollstein
Larry G. Hollstein, 78, of Curtice, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Orchard Villa. He was born January 11, 1941 in Alvordton to Guy and Luella (Lambright) Hollstein. Larry worked for twenty seven years as a stationary engineer at the University of Toledo. He also started his own company, "Expert Tree Service". Larry was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to go boating and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Joyce Marie (Corbin) Hollstein; son, Craig (Christine) Hollstein; sister, Judy (Albert) Bray. Preceding Larry in death are his parents; sisters, Mary, Eda, Betty, and Martha; brothers, Robert, Ray, and Donald.
All services for Larry will be private.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019