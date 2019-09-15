|
Larry Howard Reiner
Larry Howard Reiner, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 at UTMC. Larry worked for Kuhlman Corporation and Meijer Stores. He loved playing bass guitar, golfing and riding trikes with his buddies. He was a member of the Maumee Eagles, Sylvania Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge, Gold Wing Road Riders and the Adrian Lions Club. He was also a member of the Raisin Valley Golf Club in Tecumseh, where he worked as a ranger.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Iness Reiner, sisters Patricia Ziolkowski and Nancy Rogers, and wife Shirley Reiner. He is survived by his sister Sherry (Wes) Sidner and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at Church of the Cross, 1750 Eastgate Road, Toledo. The family will greet guests at 11:00 a.m. with the service to begin at Noon. Private inurnment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019