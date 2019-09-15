Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Reiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Howard Reiner


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Howard Reiner Obituary
Larry Howard Reiner

Larry Howard Reiner, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 at UTMC. Larry worked for Kuhlman Corporation and Meijer Stores. He loved playing bass guitar, golfing and riding trikes with his buddies. He was a member of the Maumee Eagles, Sylvania Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge, Gold Wing Road Riders and the Adrian Lions Club. He was also a member of the Raisin Valley Golf Club in Tecumseh, where he worked as a ranger.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Iness Reiner, sisters Patricia Ziolkowski and Nancy Rogers, and wife Shirley Reiner. He is survived by his sister Sherry (Wes) Sidner and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at Church of the Cross, 1750 Eastgate Road, Toledo. The family will greet guests at 11:00 a.m. with the service to begin at Noon. Private inurnment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now