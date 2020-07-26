Larry J. GarardLarry J. Garard, age 73, of Oregon, passed away at Parkcliffe at Northwood on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Larry was born to Robert and Ida (Gill) Garard on August 20, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Clay High School. Larry retired from Dana Corp. in 1994 after 30 years of service. He was a car enthusiast and raced sailboats in his younger years. Larry loved to take a chance on a scratch off lotto ticket and play 18 holes of golf from time to time. He appreciated his trips to Las Vegas with his friends and their visits to Parkcliffe.Larry is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Bob) Murray; siblings, Linda Walendzak, Jerry (LuAnn) Garard, Martin (Karen) Garard and Thomas (Mary) Garard; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.