Larry J. Hall
Larry J. Hall, age 77, of Toledo, Ohio left us to be with his savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was a kind, faithful, and hard working man. He was born in Alva, Kentucky in the Black Star Coal Mining Camp on March 22, 1942, where his love of Kentucky Basketball began. He came to Toledo in 1962 looking for work and was hired by General Motors where he worked for 42 years.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, of 50 years, Kathy Hall; son, David Hall; grandchildren, Lyle and Autumn Holmes; brothers, Ancil and Trent (Christy) Hall; and sister-in-law, Denise (Dick) Kohli. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Hailey Hall; sister, Rosalie Mills; and brother-in-law, Clyde Mills.
Larry was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as an usher for 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made out to Lewis Avenue Baptist Church or ProMedica Hospice.
Due to the present circumstances, services for Larry are private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted with Newcomer - Northwest Chapel.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020