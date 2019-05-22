|
|
Larry J. Weaver
Larry J. Weaver, age 67, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on December 13, 1951 to Harl and Macel (Griffith) Weaver in Webster Springs, West Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Brenda (Delbert) Cogar, Roger (Darlene) Weaver, Ronnie (Kathy) Weaver, Wanda (Kim) Klostermeier and Wilma (Jeff) Wallace; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Helen Tyson.
The family will receive guests on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300). His family will also receive guests on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. in his hometown at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, 155 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs, West Virginia 26288 (304-847-2454). Interment will follow services on Sunday in Union Cemetery, Parcoal, West Virginia.
To leave a special message for Larry's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019