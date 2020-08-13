1/1
Larry James Sattler
1965 - 2020
Larry James Sattler

Dec. 23, 1965 - Aug. 7, 2020

Larry James Sattler, 54, of Bloomdale, OH, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Born on Dec. 23, 1965 to Don and Alice Sattler (Bright) of Stony Ridge, OH, he was the youngest of nine children. He was a 1984 graduate of Eastwood HS, earned a Bio Med Associates Degree from Owens and often reminded people that he had a Boiler's License. Larry worked for the past 21 years as a Custodian or rather the "Director of Maintenance" at St. Aloysius in Bowling Green, OH. He attended St. Michael's Church in Findlay, OH. Larry was proud to be a lifetime resident of Wood County and enjoyed living a simple life on his small farm, raising pumpkins to give to every kid he knew. He loved attending local auctions, was an avid reader, and was an advocate for wildlife and the environment. Larry was especially proud of his "off the grid" summer kitchen and "Taj Mahal of outhouses." He was the type of person that if you met him once, you wouldn't forget him. Larry had a dry, wicked sense of humor and he was willing to use it on anyone.

Larry is survived by eight siblings, Mike (Yvonne) of Rogers, AR; Melissa

(Bob) Friedrick of Couer d'Alene, ID; Rene' (Carl) Purtee of Luckey, OH;

Marianne (Shawn) Pirolli of Northwood, OH; Loretta (Doug) Thieroff of Woodville, OH; Amy Johnson of Toledo, OH; Al (Brenda) of Pemberville, OH; and Jennifer (Jeff) Cross of Pemberville, OH. He is also survived by oodles of nieces and nephews, gobs of cousins, and leaves behind his beloved dog Rosie III. Larry was especially close to his good friend and neighbor, Connor Gallant who was like a son to him, his uncle Stan Sattler's family and his second family at St. Al's School. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, James McAllister.

Visitation, following COVID-19 guidelines, will be held in the Narthex of St.

Aloysius Church, 150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 followed by a funeral mass at noon, with additional visitation in the Narthex after services. Due to COVID-19, no funeral luncheon will be provided. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius School, 150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, OH 43402 or Ohio Division of Wildlife, mailed to Wildlife Central Office, Attn: Revenue, 2045 Morse Rd., Bldg. G-1, Columbus, OH 43229, with a memo to: Larry Sattler Memorial. Arrangements made by Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
August 13, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
