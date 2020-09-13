1/1
Larry Jeffrey Morrow Sr.
1959 - 2020
Larry Jeffrey Morrow, Sr.

Larry Morrow, Sr., 61 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1959 in Oregon, Ohio to Jack and Juanita Morrow. Larry was a 1977 graduate of Clay High School. He worked for Morrow Plating Company as a plant manager, retiring after 35 years of service.

Larry was kind, giving and loved everyone, especially his kids. He was known for his great sense of humor and one liner jokes. Larry was a history buff and trivia and music wiz. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing pool. Larry was a big sports fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Ohio State Buckeye's, and the Cleveland Browns. He will be dearly missed.

Larry is survived by his children, Larry Morrow Jr., and Stephanie Morrow; siblings, Sheila Serviss, David Morrow, Susan (Edward) Van Camp, and James (Connie) Morrow; many nieces, nephews and his garage buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Charles Jr.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd Oregon, OH 43616 on Wednesday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
