Larry Joseph Haddad
02/06/1947 - 11/09/2020
"Hi, good to see you. How about a little highball?" was a common phrase (and long family joke) when stepping into Larry's house. Larry's welcoming spirit, gentleman style, and natural charisma spoke volumes of who he was. Articulate, quick witted, funny and genuine are but a few adjectives that have been used to describe Larry. His thoughtfulness and generous soul always made others feel comfortable. As a modern-day Renaissance man, he never outgrew his love of The Three Stooges, classic Looney Tunes, or Mel Brooks films. Larry also had a passion for videography, pipe organ and classical music, history, WWII aircraft, sports nostalgia, and a love of trains.
He was a 1965 Rogers High School grad. Larry earned his degrees from the University of Toledo where he also was an athletic trainer for the Rocket football team. From Cedar Point to restaurant management as well as teaching in Chicago public schools, Larry spent the majority of his career in Environmental Services working for or consulting with hospitals throughout the Midwest and Southeastern states. After retiring, he enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and working for Newcomer Funeral Homes.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Della A Haddad (1977); father, Theodore E Haddad (2012); and sister, Linda Haddad-Devon (2009). He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Rollyson Haddad; siblings, Karen Haddad, Toledo, Ted Haddad, Swanton, OH, Patricia (Rich) Wands, Sonoita, AZ, Bob (Joni) Haddad, Fort Collins, CO; nephews, Tony and Nick Haddad; niece, Emily Haddad; and great niece, Emma Joy Whitaker. Larry will also be missed by his extended family, Brittany Hymore and Daniele Vallot and their children, Sofia and Vincent, Venice, Italy; Katherine and Chad Bolles and their children, Zayda, Aria, and Celcelia, Perrysburg, OH; Nolan Hymore, Chicago, IL; lifelong dear friend, Larry (Kathy) Olszewski, Sylvania/Phoenix; many cousins, countless friends and his dog, Reese.
Larry and family are very appreciative of the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio who cared for Larry (and family) in every sense of the word. It was often heard from Larry that when asked by a staff member if he was comfortable, he would almost always reply with a grin, "I made a nice living." The family and friends are forever grateful for the compassionate people at Hospice.
As requested by Larry, that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, a charity of the donor's choice
, or to … your local bartender.
Services will be announced at a later date.
"Never miss a good chance to stop talking!" Will Rogers
