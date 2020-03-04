|
Larry K. Saunders
Larry K. Saunders, age 66, of Toledo, passed away February 29, 2020 at Genacross of Lutheran Village. He was born October 7, 1953 in Toledo to John Wesley Saunders and Gertrude (Pearson) Drane and also his stepfather Hubert Anderson. Larry served in the US Army as a Sergeant for over 20 years. While in the Army, Larry repaired the heavy equipment and artillery vehicles. He was employed with Belle Tire for more than 16 years. Larry loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sheila M. Saunders; children, Darnell (Renada) L. Saunders and Velvet Anne Saunders; grandchildren, Ramar D. Saunders, Jasmine T. Saunders, Kaiden N. Saunders and Devin L. Saunders; great-granddaughter, Aleigha Saunders; sisters, Anna E. Rayford and Antoinette E. Lewis; cousin/brother, Phillip R. Knighton; and step-son, Kevin (Jami) E. Williamson; a host of cousins, friends and extended family. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford R. Saunders and special aunt, Evelyn Knighton Jackson.
The family will receive guests Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place, 2500 Nebraska Ave, Toledo. Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at The Refreshing Place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Larry's memory.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020