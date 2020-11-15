1/1
Larry Kellar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Kellar

It is with sad hearts, that we announce the passing of Larry Kellar. On November 10, 2020, Larry passed on to his home with his Holy Father. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dick (Lawrence) Kellar and Mary (Gildea); his sisters, Judy Kellar and Gerri Trost; and his brothers-in-law, Pete Peacemaker, Karl Hendricks, and Jerry Aumiller.

He is survived by is loving wife of 53 years, Kathy Kellar (Aumiller); his daughters, Kim Liufau (La'i La'i), Krys Lampley (Mark McQueary), and Jada Anderson; his sisters, Cathy Peacemaker, Patty Manning; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hendricks; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry served in the U.S. Navy for 22 active duty years, plus eight years with the Jr. Sea Cadet Program. He retired with the rank of E7, and title of AWC: Aviation Anti-submarine Warfare Operator Chief Officer. He was stationed all over the country and world, including Moffett Field, CA, Imperial Beach, CA, and North Island, CA, where he started out flying helicopters with HS2 and HS10 squadrons, and P3 Orion's Antiwarfare aircraft. He served several deployments that included South Korea, Kamiseya, Japan, Somalia, Diego Garcia and many, many more.

Services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, located at 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 2pm-7pm, with service starting at 7pm.

In regard to flowers, please no roses. Flower donations of Red, White, and Blue Carnations are preferred. Any further questions or inquiries concerning donations, please email kim_liufau@yahoo.com.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Service
07:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bonnie Hendricks
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved