Larry KellarIt is with sad hearts, that we announce the passing of Larry Kellar. On November 10, 2020, Larry passed on to his home with his Holy Father. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dick (Lawrence) Kellar and Mary (Gildea); his sisters, Judy Kellar and Gerri Trost; and his brothers-in-law, Pete Peacemaker, Karl Hendricks, and Jerry Aumiller.He is survived by is loving wife of 53 years, Kathy Kellar (Aumiller); his daughters, Kim Liufau (La'i La'i), Krys Lampley (Mark McQueary), and Jada Anderson; his sisters, Cathy Peacemaker, Patty Manning; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hendricks; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Larry served in the U.S. Navy for 22 active duty years, plus eight years with the Jr. Sea Cadet Program. He retired with the rank of E7, and title of AWC: Aviation Anti-submarine Warfare Operator Chief Officer. He was stationed all over the country and world, including Moffett Field, CA, Imperial Beach, CA, and North Island, CA, where he started out flying helicopters with HS2 and HS10 squadrons, and P3 Orion's Antiwarfare aircraft. He served several deployments that included South Korea, Kamiseya, Japan, Somalia, Diego Garcia and many, many more.Services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, located at 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. Viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 2pm-7pm, with service starting at 7pm.In regard to flowers, please no roses. Flower donations of Red, White, and Blue Carnations are preferred. Any further questions or inquiries concerning donations, please email kim_liufau@yahoo.com.