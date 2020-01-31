|
Larry. L. Glenn
The loving family of Larry L. Glenn mourns his passing, peacefully and on his own terms, in the arms of his wife. One of eight children born to Wayne and Doris (Fisher) Glenn, Larry attended Sylvania-Burnham High School with the class of 1959 before enlisting into the United States Army. He honorably served his country for three years, finishing his GED and earning several commendations, taking honorable discharge in 1962.
Larry met the love of his life, Della Spangler, and they were married October 20, 1962, at Providence Lutheran Church, Holland. He supported his family as a Sheet Metal Worker through Local 6, taking retirement in 2003 after thirty years. In 1993, the Glenns purchased a laundry service that they ran for twenty-five years. Always handy with tools, Larry enjoyed creating buildings, everything from an addition to a whole house.
Larry received his spiritual nourishment through Providence Lutheran Church, where he was a life member and a previous Luther League Sponsor. Involved with the Springfield Local School Board for many years, he helped bring JROTC to the area as well as organizing a parents' club where he served as the first president. Larry was devoted to his community and coached Little League baseball. One of his proudest accomplishments, as President of the Community Homecoming Corp, was being responsible for turning Homecoming Park over to the township so that it would remain a park forever. In 2018, he served as the Grand Marshal of the Strawberry Festival Parade. Larry was 1986 Master of Toledo Ft. Industry Lodge, and was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite.
In his free time, Larry enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially those grandchildren. Always up for an "adventure" in his 1965 Mustang, he could also often be found fishing or out cruising on Della's Dilemma when she was not docked at the Harbor View Yacht Club. He was proud of his Irish Heritage and especially enjoyed his three trips to the Emerald Isle with his bride.
A good and generous husband, son, brother and friend, Larry was always willing to help others. If you knew him, he had helped you in some way. If he saw a wrong, he would not let up until it was right. Larry's positive attitude during his long illness was amazing and inspirational!
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his siblings: Donald and Leland Glenn, and Ferne Hill. To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Della Glenn; sons, Larry D. (Chris), Tim (Terry), and Andy (Lori); grandchildren: Brooke, Richie, Ashley, Larry Jr., Monica, Erin, Caitlin and Courtney; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers: Mahlon (Lela) Glenn, Duane Glenn and sisters, Lou Ann (Ben) McConnell and Evelyn Miller.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, (419) 865-8879 with a Masonic Service starting at 5:00pm. He will lie in state at Providence Lutheran Church, Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Procession will follow to Springfield Township Cemetery for Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Springfield Township Park Fund. Words of comfort and remembrance can be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020