(News story) Larry L. Glenn, a sheet metal worker and business owner who volunteered in service to Springfield Township from restoring a community park to installing furnaces for people in need, died Monday in ProMedica Flower Hospital Sylvania. He was 78.
A cancer survivor, he'd been dealing the last six years with complications from his cancer treatment, his family said.
Mr. Glenn was president, from the 1980s into the 1990s, of Community Homecoming Corp., the entity that oversaw Community Homecoming Park in Springfield Township and the annual Strawberry Festival there. As chairman in 1990 of the Strawberry Festival, Mr. Glenn emphasized that a successful festival equaled needed improvements to the park.
"The park has got to get done, the only funds we receive through the park is through the festival," Mr. Glenn told The Blade in 1990.
He supervised a cleanup of park and pond and championed a successful campaign to transfer the parcel to the township, "to remain a park forever," said his son Andy Glenn, a township trustee.
"He loved his family and he loved his community," son Andy said. "If he felt he could make the community a better place, it wasn't a question. He would figure out how to do it."
In 2018, Mr. Glenn was grand marshal of the Strawberry Festival parade.
"That meant quite a bit to him," son Andy said. "Dad spent quite a few years fighting to restore that park to a usable community park."
Mr. Glenn was a former president of the Springfield school district's board of education. He helped persuade his board colleagues that a junior ROTC program be located at Springfield High School. He accompanied the participants to competitions - and to Dublin in 1988, when they participated in that city's millennium celebration.
Mr. Glenn, after an apprenticeship in 1969-70, became a sheet metal worker and took job assignments across northwest Ohio from his union local - for much of his career known as Local 6, Sheet Metal Workers International Association.
When he learned of a Springfield Township family without heat, he worked with the school district to make sure the family had a furnace. He offered his labor to install the furnace.
"He was willing to help people in need," son Tim Glenn said.
He retired in 2003.
He also was owner for 25 years of Apartment Services, which equipped and maintained laundry rooms in apartment buildings in the Toledo area.
"He liked being his own boss," his wife, Della Glenn said.
He was born Oct. 7, 1941, to Doris and Wayne Glenn and grew up in Sylvania Township. He attended Burnham High School and enlisted in the Army, where he completed his high school education. He was stationed in South Korea.
He started civilian life working at the General Motors Powertrain plant but didn't like the confinement of factory work, his wife said. For several years, he was a railroad brakeman for CSX. Because that job kept him away from family too often, he chose to be a sheet metal worker.
He was a former youth baseball coach in the community and was a Luther League adviser at Providence Lutheran Church. A Mason, Mr. Glenn was a past master of Fort Industry Lodge, F&AM.
"He loved laughing and making you laugh," his son Andy said.
Mr. Glenn's parents died years ago, his wife said, and so he was especially close to mother-in-law Mabel Spangler, now 94.
Surviving are his wife, the former Della Spangler, whom he married Oct. 20, 1962; sons, Larry D., Tim, and Andy Glenn; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, Springfield Township, with a Masonic service starting at 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Providence Lutheran Church in Springfield Township, where the body will be after 12:30 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Springfield Township park fund.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 1, 2020