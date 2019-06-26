Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Baptist Church
6250 South Avenue
Toledo, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Baptist Church
6250 South Avenue
Toledo, OH
Larry L. Jackson


1943 - 2019
Larry L. Jackson, 76, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born March 15, 1943, in Falls City, Nebraska. Larry was a USAF Vietnam veteran and a member of Genoa Post #0324. He was also a lifelong member of Hope Baptist Church. Larry retired from AT&T and Oregon Walmart.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Greg Jackson, Laura (Dan) Widmer, Kathryn Pidbirny, Mark (Sandra) Pidbirny; 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Kathryn Jackson; brother, Jack and grandson, Jonathan.

A visitation will be held Friday, June, 28, 2019, from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hope Baptist Church, 6250 South Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. and concluding with veterans honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Baptist Church.

Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019
