Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Larry Michael "Mike" Mullins


1965 - 2019
Larry Michael "Mike" Mullins Obituary
Larry Michael "Mike" Mullins

Larry Michael "Mike" Mullins, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Toledo Hospital. He was born March 16, 1965, in Grundy, VA. Mike was a 1984 graduate of Waite High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and horseshoes. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Mike loved his girls and his family. He made everyone laugh with his terrific sense of humor. Everyone liked Mike.

Mike is survived by daughters, Marissa and Maranda Mullins and their mother, Deanna Dalton; siblings, Charles (Pam) Mullins, Linda Islas Quintana, Peggy (Ray) Hmelewski, Jeff (Kim) Mullins; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Ruth (Cook) Mullins; sisters, Carol Ann Klatt and Pamela Kay (Ed) Moody.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
