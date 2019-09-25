|
|
Dr. Larry Mizelle
Dr. Mizelle, a beloved dentist that practiced in Temperance, MI, for over 40 years, passed away on September 19, 2019, with family by his side at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born October 1, 1942, in Toledo, OH, to Wallace and Mary Ellen (De Christopher) Mizelle.
He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1960. Dr. Mizelle married his wife Patricia Ann Langham in 1967. He graduated from The University of Toledo in 1967 with a degree in Pharmacy. Dr. Mizelle obtained his degree in Dentistry from the University of Detroit in 1973. Soon after graduating, Dr. Mizelle worked with Dr. Dixon in Toledo, OH, before opening his own practice in Temperance, MI, in 1975.
He will be remembered by his family, friends and patients as being compassionate, generous, kind-hearted and gentle. He enjoyed Bluegrass music and had many hobbies including square dancing, snow-skiing, water-skiing, boating and traveling with his wife and family. He and his wife Pat also raised and bred huskies for many years. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Pat; son, Bryan (Jennifer) Mizelle; daughter, Ann (Adam) Wojnarowski; grandchildren, Brittany, Spencer, Easton and Gabe; his sisters, Janice Rankin and Jeannine Mizelle; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen; father, Wallace and brother Thomas.
The family would like to thank Parkcliffe Memory Care in Northwood, OH and Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019