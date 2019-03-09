In Loving Memory of Larry Monroe

8-9-1924 to 3-9-2009

10 years. How can it be? 10,000 memories.

Pops, you're missed every day, so much, in so many ways. Your smile, your laugh. The hilarious phrases you'd say. A good man. Full of silliness and cheer. Man, I wish for one more beer. The dogs' best friend and Mom's too. We loved just listening to you. Kind words and advice, fast-friends with all. Trips to Tiger Stadium were always a ball. Your service to Country was an inspiration. You sacrificed all, the Greatest Generation. With God as your guide, you worked hard all your life.A family man first, who found the perfect wife. Your legacy lives on. The best hero we could have had.

Forever proud — to call you Dad.

