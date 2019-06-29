Larry Petersen



Larry Petersen, 77, died at home on June 23, 2019 after a valiant fight with multiple health issues. Larry was born on October 23, 1941 to Raymond and Madylon (McDermott). His parents, as well as his brother, Gary, and sister, Judy, preceded him in death.



Larry attended Immaculate Conception (Darby), Macomber Vocational, and the University of Toledo. He was employed by Johns Manville, The Toledo Hospital and St. Pius X Parish where he oversaw the construction of the Parish's Family Life Center.



In 1987, Larry was ordained as a permanent Deacon for the Diocese of Toledo and became the first Deacon at Gesu Church. During his employment at St. Pius X, he assisted the parish with his ministry.



Upon retirement, Larry and his wife, Karen, moved to Jacksonville, FL where he joined the ministry team at Prince of Peace Parish as their first Deacon. Larry was a humble and kind man. He lived in the spirit of the Lord and was a true blessing to those who knew him.



Larry is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Karen(Kromenacker); sons, Marty and wife, Sue Hamway, Mick and wife, Cynthia Connor Wagenhauser, and Marc; Grandchildren, Lauren, Ellie and Madison. Larry is also survived by very special sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many special friends including those at Westgate Residential who were an extended family to him.



Visitation will be at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with scripture services beginning at 7:00 p.m.. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Gesu Church with visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m.



Memorial contributions can be made to Gesu Parish, St. Pius X Parish or Toledo St. Francis de Sales High School. Condolences for Larry's family may be expressed online at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade from June 29 to July 1, 2019