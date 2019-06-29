(News story) Larry Petersen, an electrician who oversaw building systems and maintenance for a hospital and a church and became a Roman Catholic deacon, died Sunday at home in West Toledo. He was 77.



He had renal failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his son Marty Petersen said.



Mr. Petersen and his wife, Karen, lived in a West Toledo senior community. He continued to perform weekly communion services for residents into early November, his son said.



He was ordained to the permanent diaconate in 1987 after taking classes for years. He served at Gesu Church and, after he and his wife retired to Jacksonville, Fla., Prince of Peace Parish for about 15 years.



"He was willing to do anything at any time - a communion service, a baptism, marriage, wake service," his son said.



"He was an unassuming, common person. He didn't want fanfare," his son said. "He did whatever was asked of him. He wanted to share the love of Jesus, the love of God, through the sacraments available in the Catholic Church, or just by his presence."



At Gesu, he delivered a homily most Sundays, his wife said. "He was welcomed with open arms by the entire parish," she said.



His jokes and wry comments invariably evoked laughter. "He was a spiritual man, yet he was a man of the people," his wife said.



Mr. Petersen retired from St. Pius X Parish in West Toledo, where for nearly a decade he managed facilities. He also oversaw construction of the parish "family life center." At its opening in 1996, The Blade reported that the $450,000 building, adjacent to the school, housed athletic facilities as well as food preparation and serving areas for community and social events.



He was invited on occasion to speak with St. Pius students about elements of the Mass and other faith-related matters, "being the role model, treating everyone with kindness," his son said. "He really enjoyed being around the kids."



He'd been an electrician at Johns Manville Corp and then in the maintenance department at Toledo Hospital. By the early 1990s, he was promoted to manage the maintenance department, "making sure everything was done correctly," his son said.



That could include the hospital's mechanical systems and construction.



"He was a very loyal person, not only to his friends and family, but to the company he worked for," his son said. "He treated the employees like he wanted to be treated, going back to the Commandments.



"He was big into the details, so when projects were occurring, he wanted to make sure everything was done right."



He was born Oct. 23, 1941, to Madylon and Raymond Petersen and grew up at South and Courtland avenues in South Toledo. He went to Immaculate Conception, church and school, and was a graduate of the former Macomber Vocational High School, where he learned to be an electrician, his son said. He attended the University of Toledo.



Surviving are his wife, the former Karen Kromenacker, whom he married Oct. 3, 1964; sons Marty, Mick, and Marc Petersen, and three grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Gesu Church, where the body will be after 10 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to to Gesu Parish, St. Pius X Parish, or St. Francis de Sales High School.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019