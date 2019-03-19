Larry R. Nickelsen



Larry R. Nickelsen, 62, of Genoa, died Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland. Larry was born to Raymond E. and Clara E. (Schaerer) Nickelsen on Christmas Day, 1956 in Oregon. He was confirmed at St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa and graduated in 1976 from Penta County Vocational School. Larry worked on the farm for Dan Wolf and enjoyed collecting farm toys. He loved his family and was known for a good sense of humor and enjoyed gatherings, especially at Christmas.



Larry is survived by his brother, Glen (Molly) Nickelsen of Bay Village, Ohio; his nephew, David (Simin) Nickelsen; and great nephews, Soren and Kevin Nickelsen. His parents and twin infant brothers, Alfred and August Nickelsen, preceded him in death.



Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH 43430, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. The family wishes that memorials for Larry be directed to the church. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019