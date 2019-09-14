Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwood Church of God
1838 S. Coy Rd.
Northwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Voigt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry R. Voigt


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry R. Voigt Obituary
Larry R. Voigt

Larry R. Voigt, 86, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1933 to Charles and Barbara (Gear) Voigt in Toledo Ohio.

Larry served his country in the Army. He married Vivian A. Hyndman on June 6, 1953. Together they raised their four children and 32 foster children. He retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford and served his community as an Oregon school bus driver and an Oregon firefighter for 32 years. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law Tim Rutkowski; brothers, James, Charles, Jesse, Robert, C.D. Thompson, and Al Voigt and sisters, Alma Vetter and June Wrobel.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Vickie (Don) Wollenbecker, Debbie Rutkowski, Larry W. Voigt, and John "Chuck" (Toni) Voigt, twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, Lady friend Janice Mallory, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. with a Fireman Service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16 at Northwood Church of God, 1838 S. Coy Rd. Northwood, OH. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Larry's name may be made to the church. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now