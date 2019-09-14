|
Larry R. Voigt
Larry R. Voigt, 86, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1933 to Charles and Barbara (Gear) Voigt in Toledo Ohio.
Larry served his country in the Army. He married Vivian A. Hyndman on June 6, 1953. Together they raised their four children and 32 foster children. He retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford and served his community as an Oregon school bus driver and an Oregon firefighter for 32 years. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law Tim Rutkowski; brothers, James, Charles, Jesse, Robert, C.D. Thompson, and Al Voigt and sisters, Alma Vetter and June Wrobel.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Vickie (Don) Wollenbecker, Debbie Rutkowski, Larry W. Voigt, and John "Chuck" (Toni) Voigt, twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, Lady friend Janice Mallory, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH. with a Fireman Service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16 at Northwood Church of God, 1838 S. Coy Rd. Northwood, OH. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Larry's name may be made to the church. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 14, 2019