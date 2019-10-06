Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
the New Home Baptist Church
653 Tecumseh St
Toledo, OH
Larry Rushing Obituary
Mr. Larry Rushing

Mr. Rushing, 54, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2019, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and served as an ordained minister.

He is survived by stepfather, George W. Gray, Sr.; daughters, Jenitae and Brittany; sons, Larry and Tommy; 16 grandchildren; sisters, Tomeka, Brandice and Jaronda; brothers, Anthony, Justin, Ernest and George, Jr. and a host of loving family and friends.

There will be a 6-8 pm Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 5 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the New Home Baptist Church, 653 Tecumseh St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
