Larry S. Kiessling
Larry S. Kiessling, 79, passed away December 14, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He was born December 14, 1940 to Otto and Viola Kiessling in Defiance, OH. Larry honorably served his country in the Army from 1957 to 1960. He was a career salesman, selling lubrication oils and janitorial supplies over the years.
Larry is survived by his sister, Judith Sanders and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra S. Kiessling.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where friends are invited to visit after 10:00 a.m. Condolences for Larry's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019