Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Kiessling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry S. Kiessling


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry S. Kiessling Obituary
Larry S. Kiessling

Larry S. Kiessling, 79, passed away December 14, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He was born December 14, 1940 to Otto and Viola Kiessling in Defiance, OH. Larry honorably served his country in the Army from 1957 to 1960. He was a career salesman, selling lubrication oils and janitorial supplies over the years.

Larry is survived by his sister, Judith Sanders and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra S. Kiessling.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where friends are invited to visit after 10:00 a.m. Condolences for Larry's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -